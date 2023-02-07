In-person absentee voting in Madison begins Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Tuesday, Madison residents can vote absentee in person at several locations across the city.

The Clerk’s Office reminds residents voting absentee in person need an acceptable photo ID. Voters who need to register to vote must bring a proof of residence document to the polls.

There will not be voter registration on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, according to the Clerk’s Office.

Voters who received an absentee ballot by mail can return their completed ballot to an in-person absentee voting location.

Residents can vote at the following locations:

Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St 9:30 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18, 2:00 - 4:00pm Sundays, Feb 12 & 19

Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr 9:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18 12:00 - 5:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19

Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave 10:00 am - 4:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17

East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court 11:00 am - 4:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17

Edgewood College - Wingra Commons, 1000 Edgewood College Dr 11:00 am - 3:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17

UW-Madison Union South, 1308 W Dayton St 11:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17

UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St 11:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17

Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St 11:00 am - 3:30 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17

Madison College South Madison Campus, 2429 Perry St 11:00 am - 3:30 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd 11:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S Park St 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Dr 11:00 am - 3:30 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14 11:00 am - 3:30 pm Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16 10:00 am - 3:30 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17

Global Market & Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Rd 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19

Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S Gammon Rd 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 8 & 15 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Urban League Southwest Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 8 & 15 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday, Feb. 13

Boys & Girls Club - Allied, 4619 Jenewein Rd 10:30 am - 5:30 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17

Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St 1:00 - 5:00 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14 1:00 - 5:00 pm Thursdays, Feb 9 & 16

Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Dr 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 9 & 16

Bridge - Lake Point - Waunona Neighborhood Center, 1917 Lake Point Dr 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17

Rebalanced - Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, 588 Grand Canyon Dr 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 8 & 15 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18

Wisconsin Youth Company, 1201 McKenna Blvd 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16

Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church/Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19

Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19



Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.