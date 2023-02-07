In-person absentee voting in Madison begins Tuesday

(WILX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beginning Tuesday, Madison residents can vote absentee in person at several locations across the city.

The Clerk’s Office reminds residents voting absentee in person need an acceptable photo ID. Voters who need to register to vote must bring a proof of residence document to the polls.

There will not be voter registration on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, according to the Clerk’s Office.

Voters who received an absentee ballot by mail can return their completed ballot to an in-person absentee voting location.

Residents can vote at the following locations:

  • Central Library, 201 W Mifflin St
    • 9:30 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17,
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18,
    • 2:00 - 4:00pm Sundays, Feb 12 & 19
  • Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr
    • 9:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
    • 12:00 - 5:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19
  • Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
  • East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court
    • 11:00 am - 4:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17
  • Edgewood College - Wingra Commons, 1000 Edgewood College Dr
    • 11:00 am - 3:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17
  • UW-Madison Union South, 1308 W Dayton St
    • 11:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17
  • UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St
    • 11:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17
  • Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St
    • 11:00 am - 3:30 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17
  • Madison College South Madison Campus, 2429 Perry St
    • 11:00 am - 3:30 pm weekdays, Feb. 13 - 17
  • Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd
    • 11:00 am - 5:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S Park St
    • 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
    • 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19
  • Hawthorne Library, 2707 E Washington Ave
    • 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Lakeview Library, 2845 N Sherman Ave
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
    • 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19
  • Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd
    • 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd
    • 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd
    • 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Hmong Institute, 4402 Femrite Dr
    • 11:00 am - 3:30 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14
    • 11:00 am - 3:30 pm Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16
    • 10:00 am - 3:30 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17
  • Global Market & Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Rd
    • 11:00 am - 7:00 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
    • 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
    • 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19
  • Lussier Community Education Center, 55 S Gammon Rd
    • 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 8 & 15
    • 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Urban League Southwest Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd
    • 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 8 & 15
    • 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17
    • 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday, Feb. 13
  • Boys & Girls Club - Allied, 4619 Jenewein Rd
    • 10:30 am - 5:30 pm weekdays, Feb. 7 - 17
  • Catholic Multicultural Center, 1862 Beld St
    • 1:00 - 5:00 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14
    • 1:00 - 5:00 pm Thursdays, Feb 9 & 16
  • Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights Dr
    • 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursday, Feb. 9 & 16
  • Bridge - Lake Point - Waunona Neighborhood Center, 1917 Lake Point Dr
    • 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16
    • 9:00 am - 3:00 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17
  • Rebalanced - Life Wellness Association Men’s Health & Education Center, 588 Grand Canyon Dr
    • 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14
    • 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Wednesdays, Feb. 8 & 15
    • 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Fridays, Feb. 10 & 17
    • 9:30 am - 4:30 pm Saturdays, Feb. 11 & 18
  • Wisconsin Youth Company, 1201 McKenna Blvd
    • 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Tuesdays, Feb. 7 & 14
    • 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursdays, Feb. 9 & 16
  • Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church/Lake Edge United Church of Christ, 4200 Buckeye Rd
    • 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19
  • Fountain of Life Church, 633 W Badger Rd
    • 9:00 am - 2:00 pm Sundays, Feb. 12 & 19

