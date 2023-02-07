Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November

Wrigley Field Marquee
Wrigley Field Marquee(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4.

Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

Wrigley Field has a long history of hosting football games. The Chicago Bears played there from 1921 to 1970 before moving to Soldier Field. The old Chicago Cardinals also played at Wrigley, as well as DePaul until its program folded in 1939.

Northwestern had been scheduled to play Wisconsin at Wrigley in 2020, but the game was moved to Ryan Field in Evanston because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

Latest News

UW-Whitewater has hired Jace Rindahl as the head coach of the Warhawk football program.
UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
Fickell’s Badgers plan April “Launch” to new season
Matt Mitchell joins UW as special teams coordinator, outside linebackers coach
REPORT: Matt Mitchell joins Fickell’s staff as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach