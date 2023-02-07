Janesville narrows down finalists in the search for new city manager

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville is narrowing down the list in its search for the next city manager, it announced Monday afternoon.

Officials said the City Council met on Monday to finalize a list of applicants. The search began in October of 2022 and people had until the end of December to apply for the position. The names of the candidates will be released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Finalists will interview and participate in selection activities at the beginning of March as the city continues the hiring process, Janesville officials said.

There will be a community reception with the finalists, City of Janesville said, most likely on March 1 at the Rotary Botanical Gardens where attendees can ask questions and give feedback on the applicants. Officials said Janesville would probably decide on a candidate in April.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore explained in September of 2022 that he would be working a dual position as head of the police department and as interim city manager after previous City Manager Mark Freitag announced he would be leaving for a new job in Colorado.

