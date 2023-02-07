Madisonians could earn up to $7k with earned income tax credit, officials say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low to moderate-income families could receive up to nearly $7,000 in federal benefit this tax season, Madison officials reminded residents Monday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway explained to Madisonians that the Earned Income Tax Credit is meant to boost the incomes of lower-waged workers, whether by giving money back during tax season or lowering the federal taxes people owe.

Rhodes Conway said many people miss out on the benefit because they don’t submit a claim.

"A large percentage of the population who are eligible miss out on this tax credit because they don't know about it or how to claim it," Rhodes Conway said.

The amount of credit someone can receive depends on factors like their income, marital status and family size. The City of Madison included a table that illustrates how much someone could make, with the highest credit being $6,935 for single or married workers with a certain income and three or more children.

Single workers with income less than Married workers with income less than EITC up to 3 or more children $55,057 $59,187 $6,935 2 children $49,399 $55,529 $6,164 1 child $43,492 $49,622 $3,733 No children $16,480 $22,610 $560

City of Madison also included several resources on its website for free tax services.

