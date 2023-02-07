Milwaukee police officer shot and killed overnight

A Milwaukee Police Department officer died early Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, after a shooting in which the suspect also died, the police chief said.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Milwaukee police officer was shot and killed overnight in a confrontation with a robbery suspect who also died, the police department announced.

In a Tuesday morning news conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman offered new details about the officer’s death. Norman explained police were called around 1:15 a.m. to the 2700 block of S. 14 Street for reports that a suspect in a robbery the previous day was in that location and the suspect took off on foot.

The officer caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued, leading to the suspect shooting the officer with a handgun, Norman continued. He added the suspect was also shot during the encounter, but investigators do not know if the suspect was shot by the officer or by his own gun.

The 19-year-old suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Norman. He did not release the name of the officer pending notification of the family, but did note that the officer was 37 years old and served the Milwaukee Police Department for four years.

Milwaukee Police Dept. officers gather at the medical examiner's office to honor an officer who...
Milwaukee Police Dept. officers gather at the medical examiner's office to honor an officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.(TMJ4)

After the shooting, Milwaukee police officers gathered at the medical examiner’s office to honor their fallen officer. NBC-affiliate TMJ4 captured the gathering early Monday morning.

The Brookfield Police Department will take over the investigation into the shootings, Nelson said.

