More information sought in 2020 homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who has submitted information regarding the October 2020 homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park, and has not heard back from a detective yet, to call the agency.

Sheriff Chip Meister said Tuesday that hundreds of leads and tips have been investigated in the killing of John Schmutzer and the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. Meister explained that the sheriff’s office has not been able to reach certain people who have provided information about the investigation, which it hopes to do to get more information or get clarifications.

“The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing this investigation to a resolution that identifies the person responsible for this crime and brings justice to John and the Schmutzer family, and we need the help of those who have relevant information to do so,” Sheriff Meister said.

John Schmutzer, 24, was found on the morning of Oct. 14, 2020 near the Grottos trail on the south side of the park, outside of Baraboo. An autopsy indicated he died as the result of a stabbing.

John Craig Schmutzer, 24 (Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

A person of interest was previously identified by authorities, who called him “the runner.” Citing more than 15 witnesses, officials said the runner was spotted the day Schmutzer was killed “seemingly frantic, running in what has been described as an uncontrolled fashion, falling on several occasions.” Officials described the person of interest as a man roughly six feet tall, who wore a dark top and dark pants with rips in the knees.

Anyone who has not heard back from a detective and has already submitted a tip was asked to call Detective Justin Hannagan at 608-355-3233 or Detective Drew Bulin at 608-355-4406 as soon as possible.

Sheriff Meister said that the Sauk Co. Crime Stoppers phone number is also available for people to call and leave a tip at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

