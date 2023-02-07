MPD: Group of suspects allegedly steal personal items from women at west side gym

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a group of suspects allegedly stole credit cards, cash and other personal items from another group of women at a gym on Madison’s west side.

Madison Police Department said each woman whose items were stolen reported that they kept the items in an unlocked locker.

Police responded around 4 p.m. Monday to Crunch Fitness, located on the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road, and determined that the group of suspects allegedly stole the keys from two of the victims. The suspects allegedly took a purse from one vehicle and a wallet from another, but left the keys in cars. MPD said cash and credit cards were stolen from another woman’s locker. MPD said the suspects also tried to use the stolen credit cards at a State Street store.

Police said the suspects were a “group of females.”

Police indicated that the investigation was ongoing and urged everyone to secure any lockers used in public places, when possible.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.