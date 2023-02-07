Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

(FILE) The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the inmate who died while in custody...
(FILE) The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the inmate who died while in custody on Feb. 2, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell.

The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination has been completed. They are still working to determine how she died.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures that were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported. Her death remains under investigation by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office.

