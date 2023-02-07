PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.

According to the agency, the overdoses were linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine and meth.

In its alert, PHMDC reminded people they provide Narcan and fentanyl test strips are available for free at its offices. Tuesday’s alert was part of the agency’s overdose spike alert system which sends warnings when such spikes occur. People can sign up here.

