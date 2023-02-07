PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.

According to the agency, the overdoses were linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine and meth.

In its alert, PHMDC reminded people they provide Narcan and fentanyl test strips are available for free at its offices. Tuesday’s alert was part of the agency’s overdose spike alert system which sends warnings when such spikes occur. People can sign up here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

Latest News

Wisconsin DHS sees rise in toxic shock syndrome cases
Generic police lights
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is warning about a check theft scheme that is blamed for hundreds...
Dane Co. check fraud scheme tops $300,000 in losses, Sheriff’s Office estimates
A heavy police presence was spotted at Madison's Vel Phillips Memorial High School Friday...
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD