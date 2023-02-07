Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.

For her protection and safety, her identity will be hidden during this story.

In the final tragic years of her son’s life, a Wisconsin mom said her son was trafficked for over four months. She says he was being trafficked through Madison to Sioux City, Iowa. Thinking back on his life she says his personality shined bright.

“He loved art and music. He was really into indie bands and stuff like that. Just really a normal teenager,” she said.

This rural Wisconsin mom says her bond with her only son was special.

“We went to the beach, went kayaking and did fireworks together--just fun playing in the yard together kind of things,” she said. “It was just good to be together.”

In 2016, her world flipped upside down.

“The first time my son was trafficked he was gone for six weeks and during this time he was forced to have sex with multiple women and when he didn’t do what was asked of him he was beaten,” she said. “He came home with scars, burn marks and tattoos all over his body.”

She believes his trafficking was drug related. He started using drugs at the age of 11; he was a runaway. While being away from home, she believes he met people who told him they could give him whatever he desires.

“That makes you start to believe and you start to believe those friends you use to have don’t care about you ‘cause where are they now,” she said. “Your mom loves you; your friends love you--yeah they do but where are they now. We’re the ones that are here and they ostracized you from your family and friends so much that you believe that it is true.”

She says many are on the journey of finding themselves and sometimes cross paths with people who do more damage than good.

“Some young people are just looking for love, looking for acceptance and they are looking for someone who will take care of them and not follow all those rules at home,” she said.

Justice for her son has not been served. She said police have told her there needs to be more evidence.

“The men who trafficked my son are still out there,” she said. “Until they get caught-- unfortunately harming another child will we be able to get justice for our son.”

When finding out information about her son being trafficked--she says she heard from others that he was being sold on Craigslist. She says parents should know what their children are doing on their computers or phones.

“They don’t realize people right underneath our noses are selling people. It’s happening on social media and the internet at a much more frequent pace,” she said.

She says her son would be happy to see her sharing his story.

“Yeah, I absolutely do. We kind of had a pact. Every time he would run away and come home and tell me everything that happened and we would move forward that day,” she said.

This rural mom spent hours learning and educating herself on human trafficking. She says her son would be proud she is sharing his story to help others.

“He passed away his senior year of high school at age 17--but I know he’s looking down on us and very happy about the work we are doing.”

His toxicology report says he overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl.

The discussion will continue in Madison—on Tuesday, February 7, with a panel called “In our own backyard, sex trafficking in Madison.” The community event will start at 7 p.m. with a wide range of perspectives at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.

