Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD

A heavy police presence was spotted at Madison's Vel Phillips Memorial High School Friday evening.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near the Lussier Community Education Center, according to the new MPD statement. The man who was shot told investigators he did it to himself accidentally while in a car with three other people, the report indicated. He was alert and conscious when he was taken to hospital, MPD noted.

The gun involved in the shooting has not been recovered, the statement added.

The education center, at 55 S. Gammon Road, is located near Vel Phillips Memorial High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The police report pointed out a crowd soon gathered near where officers arrived. Someone in the crowd was arrested for interfering with a police investigation, but the statement did not indicate what happened.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody as well, and booked into the juvenile reception center. The MPD update did not state if any arrests were made in direct connection with the shooting, however it suggested more charges may be coming.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-266-6014.

