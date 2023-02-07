Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores 15 in first career NBA start

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game,...
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Detroit, Mich. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser scored 15 points in his first career NBA start Monday night.

Hauser stepped into the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown was a late scratch. He promptly rewarded the Celtics with 15 points in 31 minutes played, the most minutes in a game in his two year NBA career. All of his 15 points were in the first half. Hauser added six rebounds and was 5-9 from three-point range. The Celtics won 111-99.

“It kind of took me by surprise. I think I found out about [Jaylen Brown] late so I didn’t really know anything,” Hauser said after the game. “I thought they would put someone else in to start. Called my number, I was ready for it.”

“It was a cool moment for me.”

Hauser had been struggling entering this game, scoring double digit points just once since Dec. 21, shooting 31% from three-point range in that span.

