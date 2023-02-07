Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores 15 in first career NBA start

Detroit, Mich. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser scored 15 points in his first career NBA start Monday night.

Hauser stepped into the starting lineup after Jaylen Brown was a late scratch. He promptly rewarded the Celtics with 15 points in 31 minutes played, the most minutes in a game in his two year NBA career. All of his 15 points were in the first half. Hauser added six rebounds and was 5-9 from three-point range. The Celtics won 111-99.

“It kind of took me by surprise. I think I found out about [Jaylen Brown] late so I didn’t really know anything,” Hauser said after the game. “I thought they would put someone else in to start. Called my number, I was ready for it.”

“It was a cool moment for me.”

Hauser had been struggling entering this game, scoring double digit points just once since Dec. 21, shooting 31% from three-point range in that span.

