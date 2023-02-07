Sunshine Returns This Afternoon

Rain and Snow Likely Thursday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
  • Breezy This Morning
  • Mild Temperatures
  • Weekend Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milder temperatures will continue this week. A cold front moved through earlier this morning. Breezy westerly winds are expected behind the front and drier air will work to break up clouds a bit this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will be seen through afternoon. More sunshine is expected Wednesday before some clouds fill in for the afternoon.

Another round of rain and snow showers moves in for Thursday. This is an interesting area of low pressure that will move in from the south. Accumulating snow will be likely over much of southern Wisconsin during the day. As milder air fills in, the snow is expected to change to mix with, or change to rain. We will be monitoring Thursday for a possible First Alert Weather day.

Dry and quiet weather will be seen through the end of the week. Cooler temperature will be seen both Friday and Saturday.

Wind chills are expected in the 20s through most of the day.(wmtv)

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 39. Wind: W 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 23. Wind: W 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds. High: 42.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. High: 35.

