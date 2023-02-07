Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man.

The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.

The suspect is accused of attacking the man and a woman was trying to break up the confrontation. The incident report did not indicate if the other man was hurt in the fight.

Officers caught up to the 39-year-old suspect as he was walking near the mall. He was taken into custody on two counts of disorderly conduct, battery, and bail jumping.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.