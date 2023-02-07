Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A toddler playing with a lighter on a living room couch started an apartment fire in Michigan, police said.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames.

Officers quickly entered the apartment and extinguished the fire. The attached apartments on both sides were saved and did not sustain any damage.

The original apartment sustained major damage and all the contents inside were destroyed. Water and smoke damage was also contained to the one apartment.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no residents were injured.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

Latest News

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery