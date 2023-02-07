Why vote on Tuesdays? The history behind elections dates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Elections, State of the State Address, and State of the Union Address: All major political events and each fall on a Tuesday. But why?

“In fact, elections occurred even, Federal elections, over 30 to 40 day period at the end of the year,” said Jeremi Suri.

Suri is a professor of history at the University of Texas and the author of the book Civil War By Any Means, which keys in on topics like voting history. Starting in the 1840s and 50s, Suri says the change was made to solidify voting on Tuesdays.

“Largely because the country is filled with farmers, farmers who are supposed to be worshiping at church on Sunday, farmers have to go from the farm often to a local community to vote,” said Suri. “And so they need time to get there. Monday is a busy day on the farm for planting, and so Tuesday is considered the most convenient day.”

Madison Area Technical College political science professor Maurice Sheppard says another reason to switch to one uniform day was to avoid fraud.

“There was an increase in voter fraud,” said Sheppard. “Prior to the presidential election act, elections could be scheduled by States as long as they were 30 days before, once again, the Electoral College voted, that led to some people voting as a would say early, and often some people would go from one state to the next.”

Another reason to move things like State of the State or State of the Union Address to Tuesdays is the timing for politicians. A Tuesday address would allow politicians to return from the area they represent, getting back to the state or country’s capitol for the event. As for if things will change to adjust to the modern work schedule, that may be a more challenging question to answer.

“Do we expect any change? I think in terms of the national government, it would require once in Congress to enact new legislation. I think that’s highly doubtful,” said Sheppard.

He adds while changes at the federal level seem unlikely, changes at the state level could be more possible, as legislation has already been passed in recent years to increase voter turnout.

