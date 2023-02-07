Wisconsin DHS sees rise in toxic shock syndrome cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported seeing the largest number of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years.

DHS has received five reports of TSS since July 2022, with four of those cases linked to teenage girls using super absorbency tampon. No deaths have been reported, according to DHS.

TSS is caused by bacteria that can produce toxins. Wisconsin typically sees zero to one TSS cases annually, and the last reported case in the state was in 2011.

State Health Officer Paula Tran said that TSS can progress rapidly, potentially leading to shock, organ failure and death.

“It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight,” Tran said.

TSS symptoms range from sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure, rash and shock with multi-organ dysfunction. It can be treated through antibiotics and supportive treatment to prevent dehydration and organ failure.

DHS recommends educating teens on the proper use of tampons.

