Wisconsin DHS sees rise in toxic shock syndrome cases

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported seeing the largest number of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years.

DHS has received five reports of TSS since July 2022, with four of those cases linked to teenage girls using super absorbency tampon. No deaths have been reported, according to DHS.

TSS is caused by bacteria that can produce toxins. Wisconsin typically sees zero to one TSS cases annually, and the last reported case in the state was in 2011.

State Health Officer Paula Tran said that TSS can progress rapidly, potentially leading to shock, organ failure and death.

“It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight,” Tran said.

TSS symptoms range from sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure, rash and shock with multi-organ dysfunction. It can be treated through antibiotics and supportive treatment to prevent dehydration and organ failure.

DHS recommends educating teens on the proper use of tampons.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

Latest News

Generic police lights
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
(FILE)
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is warning about a check theft scheme that is blamed for hundreds...
Dane Co. check fraud scheme tops $300,000 in losses, Sheriff’s Office estimates
A heavy police presence was spotted at Madison's Vel Phillips Memorial High School Friday...
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD