Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field.

Onlookers pulled over to the side of the road to watch Air Force One arrive.

“I wanted to put on my Joe-glasses to go show my support for the president,” Manor said, sporting the iconic aviators.

No matter what side of the road bystanders were on, Air Force One brought both sides of the aisle together.

“I don’t think Biden should be our president. I voted for Trump,” Perry Butson said. “I’m here to see Air Force One and then get a haircut after.”

Onlookers watch Biden arrive in Madison. (Vanessa Kjeldsen)

President Biden arrived just after 11:30 a.m., before heading to Laborers’ International Union of North America Training Center in De Forest, Wis. to speak on his economic plans.

“It’s very symbolic for a president to come by the day after the State of the Union and it shows how important Wisconsin is politically,” Ryan Liegel, said holding a camera with a telephoto lens to capture the plane’s landing.

“To me this isn’t about politics or the presidency as much as watching it coming,” Liegel said.

This is the first stop of many for Biden as he tours the country to share his administration’s accomplishments.

But for some Wisconsinites, this is the only stop.

“It’s probably once in a lifetime for us,” Jim Woldt said, watching from the window of his car.

