ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday

Incr. clouds & mild today

Rain/snow mix after midnight

Significant snow totals for some

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday is the calm before the storm, as active weather returns to southern Wisconsin later tonight. We’ll start today with sunny skies, with clouds building in through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

There are some slight changes to the forecast, as it looks like the track of this system has shifted ever so slightly southward. This means that the location of the heaviest snow and rain has also shifted slightly south. Our First Alert Day is still in place for Thursday, and the National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Watch into Dane County until 6 PM tomorrow.

For most of us, this system will begin as rain or sleet after midnight while temperatures are still mild. Cooler air will begin to work in during the morning hours, and the dividing line between rain and snow looks to set up just south of Dane County.

It will take a bit for the snow to begin accumulating on the roadways in the morning, but they will likely become icy quickly as temperatures get closer to freezing. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go tomorrow.

This will be wet, heavy snow that doesn’t pile up as quickly as the fluffy snow that we saw with our last system. It looks like the heaviest band of snow will set up through Lafayette, Dane, Columbia, and Dodge counties.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall from Lafayette through Dodge county with a sharp cutoff on either side. (WMTV)

These locations have the chance to see about 4-8 inches of snow. There will be a sharp cutoff in totals: much of the rest of the region can expect about 2-4 inches. If you fall in the higher snow total category, try to shovel a couple of times instead of all at once!

Quieter and a bit cooler to end the work week. We’ll gradually warm our temps back up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by early next week.

