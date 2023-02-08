City of Janesville releases names of finalists for city manager position

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville released the names of finalists Wednesday being considered for the city manager position.

Janesville officials listed four people they are considering for the job, three of which currently work in positions in Wisconsin. One candidate works in the southern suburbs of Chicago.

Scott Feldt, County Administrator of Kewaunee County, WI

George Koczwara, Village Manager of the Village of Orland Park, IL

Kevin Lahner, City Administrator of the City of Waukesha, WI

Todd Wolf, Former City Administrator of the City of Sheboygan, WI

The City Council invited the candidates to participate in interviews and selection activities on March 2 and 3. There will also be a community reception held with the finalists from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on March 2 at the Rotary Botanical Gardens. Those who attend can ask the finalists questions and provide feedback.

A decision on who will be chosen for the position is expected in April, officials added.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore explained in September of 2022 that he would be working a dual position as head of the police department and as interim city manager after previous City Manager Mark Freitag announced he would be leaving for a new job in Colorado.

