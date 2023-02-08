A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many anxiously awaited President Biden’s arrival in DeForest on Wednesday, others stood outside to rally against high gas prices and unnecessary spending— things they believe Biden is responsible for.

“Biden always talks about how he’s a supporter of the working class, he’s a supporter of entrepreneurship. I think the things he says have really good intentions attached to them but the way he wants to achieve those things, I don’t think those are the ways to get there,” Jamiroquan Kittler, Americans for Prosperity Grassroots Operations Supervisor, said.

About a dozen activists with the grassroots organization Americans for Prosperity gathered across the street from the LiUNA Labor Training Center ahead of Biden’s arrival Wednesday morning. This group is pushing for what the call common sense solutions to inflation and rallying against Biden’s infrastructure bill.

“We wanted to let the President know that the people here in Wisconsin want those solutions and need those solutions. Families are depending on him going to work and doing that job,” Kittler said.

UW Madison student Ali Beneker came to rally against Biden’s leadership.

“We’re feeling the pain of Biden’s economy when we’re at the grocery store,” she said.

Beneker wants young conservatives to use their voices.

“The Republican Party is more than the typical age group it’s associated with; we are young people who are ready to spread the Republican message,” Beneker said. “Wisconsin is not pleased with how things have been going. We’re not pleased with the inflation that we’re seeing, and we’re not pleased with the crime in our communities.”

Others in southern Wisconsin woke up Wednesday morning not even knowing the President of the United States would be in their hometown, like Dory Owen and her husband who live up the road.

“I think we saw Air Force One fly over and wondered why everybody in the parking lot had their phones up then I looked and saw they were taking pictures of something,” Owen said.

As Biden supporters and Democrats, the Owens’s made the most of the opportunity to get as close as they could to the President.

“Grabbed a flag and said ‘let’s come over and waive it and say hello to the President.’ We watched the State of the Union last night and it was great. We’re just excited Biden’s coming to visit,” she said.

Whether or not Biden runs for re-election, Owen said she will vote Democrat either way. Others rallying said they will vote Republican.

