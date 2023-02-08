FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Thursday Snow

Temperatures drop through the evening

Wintry mix, then snow moves in after midnight

Thursday’s morning commute is expected to be messy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!

The high pressure that has kept us sunny and warm today is now moving away from us. Clouds will be on the increase this evening as we are now watching our next storm system strengthening as it moves toward us.

We’ve been tracking the potential of this system since the weekend and knew that it was going to be a difficult system to pin in terms of what type of precipitation we would get from it. Because of today’s warmer-than-average temperatures, we need to drop considerably to have the precipitation switch over from rain to snow, and it does look like that will happen this evening by 9 pm we should be near freezing there in Madison.

When the precipitation arrives just after midnight, we’ll likely see a rain/snow mix to start, then switch over to moderate heavy wet snow. Some of the heaviest snow will be from 4 am till Thursday afternoon. Tomorrow’s commute is expected to be a slow one as we could be seeing up to an inch an hour. Roads will be wet and slushy throughout the day.

The counties most affected will be from Grant northeast into Dodge County. Snowfall totals are expected to be 5-8″ for those counties. Southeast in Rock and Walworth counties, it will likely be a snow/rain mix, or just rain, but accumulations could be up to an inch. The further you go to the northwest of our area, the totals will diminish significantly to a trace for Juneau County.

Once this system pulls out on Thursday evening, temperatures will drop back down to the upper 20s, with decreasing clouds. Saturday morning will be chilly with temperatures down to near 10F, but then a warm-up into the weekend.

