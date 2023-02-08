GALLERY: President Biden visits Madison area

Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first major stop since the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden touched down in Madison Wednesday to promote his economic plan and other topics discussed during Tuesday’s speech.

After Air Force One landed at Madison’s Truax Field, President Biden met with workers and apprentices at LiUNA Training Center in DeForest.

