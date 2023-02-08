Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent

MMSD superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins announced he will retire on July 28, 2023.
MMSD superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins announced he will retire on July 28, 2023.(Tim Elliott)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The head of the Madison Metropolitan School District will step down over the summer. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July.

“There are times when we all struggle with choosing between doing what is right and doing what is right,” said Dr. Jenkins. “My three-year-old grandson, the joy of my life, is in his formative years, and I am looking forward to being more available to nurture and support his growth and development.”

The announcement of Jenkins’ impending retirement did not offer any details about plans to find MMSD’s next superintendent or if an interim superintendent would be named between his July 28th retirement and the selection of a permanent replacement, if a new one were not found by then. The MMSD statement indicated that information would be forthcoming.

In announcing the retirement, the district highlighted Jenkins more than 30 years in education, serving as superintendents in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, and Saginaw, Michigan. He was also the Chief Academic Office for Atlanta’s public school system. During his time in Michigan, Jenkins had been president of the African American Superintendents Association.

“Working on behalf of such an outstanding community has produced many joys, as well as moments which caused me to reflect on how to enhance my leadership in the interest of producing better outcomes for all children and youth,” Jenkins said. “At last week’s State of the District address, I was proud to share where our amazing district is heading.”

