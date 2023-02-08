Madison-area leaders await President Biden’s visit to the Badger State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -President Joe Biden will arrive in the Badger State on Wednesday. He plans to discuss how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs following his State of the Union address.

The details of President Biden’s visit was kept fairly quiet after being announced. Leaders in the community say they are excited but they also have questions for Mr. President.

DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram says the visit will be good exposure for Wisconsin.

“I am just generally happy that we are the first stop after his address tonight--that says a lot for his recognition of our state and our quality and excellence,” Cahill Wolfgram said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says she will be there for the president’s arrival and hopes to ask about housing.

“I am excited about the prospect of better jobs, but I will ask the president if there is anything he can do to support us in the housing crisis that Madison is experiencing, whether that is creating more affordable housing or helping with the homeless services that we need to provide,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Biden plans to discuss how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs. This comes after a group of UW Health nurses pushed for a union last year.

“I do actually really believe in the right for workers to collectively bargain and to have a union representing them. I think that is important for job quality and for the long term success of the middle class,” Rhodes-Conway said.

Allison Prasch, assistant professor of rhetoric and politics, says Biden will probably soon announce his 2024 campaign to the swing state.

“It’s also significant that the Republican National Convention is going to happen in Milwaukee. It really is an opportunity for Biden to come to Wisconsin, come to Madison to see and be seen,” Prasch said.

She says any president who makes a visit comes with an agenda.

“They are always designed with a particular political message in mind,” Prasch said. “They are designed to direct the audience’s attention to a particular policy.”

The president will arrive at the Truax Field Air National Guard Base. He will also visit the Wisconsin Liuna Training Center in DeForest where he will talk about his economic plan.

