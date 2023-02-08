Madison crews prepare for ‘slick and slushy’ roads Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison crews are prepared to head out to the city’s main thoroughfares once snow begins to stick to the roads overnight into Thursday.

Madison Streets Division warns drivers to be aware of difficult travel conditions during the morning commute Thursday, as it described that an intense amount of snow is expected to accumulate. Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said an inch per hour of snow is expected during the morning before tapering off before noon.

Crews will head out to the main roadways when snow starts to stick, which include the roads used by Madison Metro, and the roads near schools and hospitals. Romines noted that these main thoroughfares make up about 800 of 1,800 miles of traffic lanes in Madison.

Trucks will continue plowing and salting the roads as needed during the storm. Romines said citywide plowing operations are possible if the storm goes on as predicted, reminding drivers that roads not in the salt network are only plowed if three or more inches of snow accumulate or the storm is at its end. Romines said these roads are also not salted.

Romines noted that air temperatures will remain relatively warm, which is why the snow will be wet and dense. Pavement temperatures are expected to hover at or slightly above freezing, which will cause snow to melt when it falls to the roads.

Romines also reminded residents to be careful when shoveling their sidewalks or driveways, as snow should be dense and heavy to lift. He encouraged people to take breaks and consider assisting neighbors who may need help.

NBC15 meteorologists have declared a First Alert Day for Thursday.

