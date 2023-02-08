Marshall declares snow emergency as winter weather move in

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Heavy snowfall predicted for south-central Wisconsin on Thursday has prompted two cities to declare a snow emergency.

The latest winter storm is expected to move in overnight. For most of us, this system will begin as rain or sleet after midnight while temperatures are still mild. Cooler air will begin to work in during the morning hours, and the dividing line between rain and snow looks to set up just south of Dane County.

It will take a bit for the snow to begin accumulating on the roadways in the morning, but they will likely become icy quickly as temperatures get closer to freezing. The city of Madison has issued its plan for clearing the streets for the morning commute.

This will be wet, heavy snow that doesn’t pile up as quickly as the fluffy snow that we saw with our last system. It looks like the heaviest band of snow will set up through Lafayette, Dane, Columbia, and Dodge counties.

Snow Emergencies:

Lodi

The City of Lodi declared a 48-hour snow emergency that will begin Thursday morning at 3:00 a.m. During that time no vehicles are allowed to be parked on public streets or alleys between midnight to 7 a.m. The city also reminded residents they are required to have their sidewalks cleared within 24 hours of the snowfall ending.

Marshall

The Village of Marshall issued a snow emergency that will go into effect Thursday morning at 1 a.m. and is expected to last through 8 p.m. that night. So long as the emergency is in effect, no street parking is allowed.

NBC15 News will update this list with any new snow emergencies when they are declared.

