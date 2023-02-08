Middleton district expects police update ‘in the coming days’ on high school football program allegations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District expects a police report to be released “in the coming days” in reference to an investigation of alleged harassment within the high school’s football program, a letter to families indicated Tuesday.

In a letter from Superintendent Dana Monogue and School Board President Robert Hesselbein, they updated families on the status of the district investigation and one from the Middleton Police Department.

“It is important to remember the criminal investigation by our police department only represents one aspect of a larger approach that includes consideration of school-based and athletic code violations and associated disciplinary action related to each proven violation,” the statement read.

MCPASD officials said that they are prepared to hold anyone accountable to school-based and athletic code expectations.

“Further, regardless of individual outcomes, we will identify and eradicate any unwelcome culture we find within the Middleton High School Football program; we will reset the culture to align with District and community values of integrity, trust, and decency. We take the wellbeing of all students seriously, all the time,” the statement continued.

The district explained that it couldn’t get into specific details about the investigation because it cannot discuss individual student matters by law. It also said it needs to speak generally to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The letter further stated that district officials investigating the allegations will continue meeting with students, staff and parents to learn more information about the football program. Once investigators feel that they have collected all necessary information, they will complete a report and send it to a “decisionmaker” who will recommend next steps. MCPASD noted that the whole process could take up to 90 days.

Anyone who felt he need to report bullying or harassment was encouraged to reach out to any district employee or use the “Speak Up, Speak Out” link.

