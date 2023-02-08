One of the suspects in killing out Dane Co. jail pleads guilty

Demone Cummins
Demone Cummins(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – One of the suspects accused of shooting and killing a man as he was walking out of the Dane Co. jail last year returned to court Wednesday morning after striking a plea deal with prosecutors, court records show.

Demone Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide during the plea hearing. He was immediately given a life sentence. Whether or not he will be eligible to one day be released on extended supervision will be determined during a later court hearing. The two other charges against Cummins, possession of heroin with the intent to deliver and sale, possession, or use of machine guns, were dropped at the prosecutors’ request.

In a second case, a charge of battery or threatening of a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer was dismissed, but read in, during Wednesday’s hearing.

Amond Galtney
Amond Galtney(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

The other suspect in the March 30, 2022, deadly shooting, Amond Galtney, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide – party to a crime and fleeing/eluding an officer charges. His trial is set to begin in June.

The pair are accused of killing Dwayne Collins Jr. as he was walking out of Madison’s City County Building. Collins, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack, three or four of which the medical examiner’s office stated would not be survivable.

