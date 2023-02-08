President Biden expected to highlight economic plan during Madison area visit

President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill Tuesday to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is set to head to the Madison area Wednesday after delivering the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

The president is expected to tout the Biden Administration’s economic plan and discuss how it will create well-paying, union jobs in the Madison area on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to the White House.

According to the schedule released by the White House, the president will arrive in Madison around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday. After landing at Truax Field Air National Guard, he will speak to his economic plan at LIUNA Training Center in DeForest around 1 p.m. before heading back to Washington D.C. after 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office said she would not be at the event due to a pre-planned Senate Democratic Caucus retreat.

Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Biden’s Cabinet will also be heading around the country to discuss the administration’s plans for creating jobs, investing in infrastructure and lowering costs for families.

