Sheriff warns of traffic delays during Biden’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about potential traffic delays caused by President Joe Biden’s visit to the Madison area.

President Bident will touch down late Wednesday morning at Truax Field before heading to DeForest where he plans to visit the LIUNA Training Center, in DeForest, at 1 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Highway 19, near Liuna Way, is expected to be closed for several hours. The agency is recommending drivers find alternate routes.

The Sheriff’s Office also cautions people that they may run into the other travel restrictions elsewhere during the presidential visit.

The schedule released by the White House on Tuesday night, shows President Biden landing at Truax Field around 11:35 a.m. He is expected to arrive at LIUNA Training Center around 1 p.m.

He will depart from Madison around 5 p.m.

At the union center, the Democratic president will meet with workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that Biden signed into law.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.