Sheriff warns of traffic delays during Biden’s visit

Dane County Sheriff's Office
Dane County Sheriff's Office(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about potential traffic delays caused by President Joe Biden’s visit to the Madison area.

President Bident will touch down late Wednesday morning at Truax Field before heading to DeForest where he plans to visit the LIUNA Training Center, in DeForest, at 1 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Highway 19, near Liuna Way, is expected to be closed for several hours. The agency is recommending drivers find alternate routes.

The Sheriff’s Office also cautions people that they may run into the other travel restrictions elsewhere during the presidential visit.

The schedule released by the White House on Tuesday night, shows President Biden landing at Truax Field around 11:35 a.m. He is expected to arrive at LIUNA Training Center around 1 p.m.

He will depart from Madison around 5 p.m.

At the union center, the Democratic president will meet with workers and apprentices who are learning how to do the jobs that are being created as a result of several pieces of major legislation, some of them passed with Republican support, that Biden signed into law.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with people after the State of the Union address to a joint session...
Biden makes Wisconsin his 1st stop after State of the Union
President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill Tuesday to deliver his 2023 State of the Union address.
President Biden expected to highlight economic plan during Madison area visit
Middleton High School logo
Middleton district expects police update ‘in the coming days’ on high school football program allegations
President Joe Biden will arrive in the Badger state on Wednesday. He plans to discuss how his...
Madison-area leaders await President Biden’s visit to the Badger State