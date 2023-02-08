Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison.
By Phoebe Murray and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison.

“It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.

Just off Stoughton Road, beside Truax Field, Madison Police Department closed down a large stretch of Hanson Road as it leads into the route the president’s motorcade would be traveling to and from DeForest on.

The first couple of people started arriving just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Like clockwork, spectators took their eyes to the skies just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“A chance to see Air Force One land, it’s pretty cool,” said spectator Tracy Thayer.

Darlene Powers, who traveled from Columbus to see the President land, said she also came to visit when President Obama came to Madison.

“This one was not as big but it still was fun and exciting to see it,” Powers said.

About half of the crowd stuck around to see the president’s motorcade as the team headed at the LiUNA Training Center in DeForest.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

Latest News

Uber: State error led to Wis. agency, UW System restrictions
About a dozen rally near site of President Biden's Wisconsin visit.
A dozen rally outside Biden’s visit in DeForest
Onlookers watch President Biden arrive in Madison.
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
DNR emphasizing snowmobile safety following 9 deaths so far in 2023
President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One after arriving at Truax Field, in Madison, Wis., on...
Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech