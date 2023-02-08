Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison.

“It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.

Just off Stoughton Road, beside Truax Field, Madison Police Department closed down a large stretch of Hanson Road as it leads into the route the president’s motorcade would be traveling to and from DeForest on.

The first couple of people started arriving just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Like clockwork, spectators took their eyes to the skies just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“A chance to see Air Force One land, it’s pretty cool,” said spectator Tracy Thayer.

Darlene Powers, who traveled from Columbus to see the President land, said she also came to visit when President Obama came to Madison.

“This one was not as big but it still was fun and exciting to see it,” Powers said.

About half of the crowd stuck around to see the president’s motorcade as the team headed at the LiUNA Training Center in DeForest.

