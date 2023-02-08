Uber: State error led to Wis. agency, UW System restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Uber Technologies, Inc., is no longer on Wisconsin’s list of vendors who are not in compliance with state tax laws.

The company’s presence on the list led to both state agencies and the University of Wisconsin System barring people from using the ride-sharing app for official business.

When first contacted on Monday about its appearance on the list and the subsequent restrictions placed on the company, an Uber spokesperson said they were not notified of an issue with the state of Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the same spokesperson, Katie Franger, reached back out to NBC15 News and explained Uber had reached out to the state’s Department of Revenue about the issue and was told it was “a technical glitch.” She said the error occurred in the vendor onboarding system and it has been rectified. A check of the list shows it was updated on Thursday and Uber is no longer on it.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue said Wednesday that the Department of Administration has removed Uber from the list of restricted vendors. The DOR spokesperson said they “do not have any details” in reference to the glitch Uber referenced.

The list in question shows which companies are not complying with Wisconsin Statute 77.66, which requires certification of sales and use tax to the Dept. of Administration. Currently, more than 2,000 businesses appear on the list. DOA policy prohibits the state from doing business with companies that have not certified.

NBC15 News reached out to both the Departments of Administration and Revenue for more details on how Uber had failed to comply. Neither agency would offer any details about what Uber had or had not done to land them on the list. Revenue Dept. spokesperson Patty Mayers said tax matters were confidential and declined to answer any questions about the alleged offenses, why Uber may not have been notified of a potential violation, or how much the state believed the company owed.

In a memo sent out to some UW staff last week, it said those who use UW business travel cannot use Uber. Guests traveling to and from the university may also not use Uber. This also means that those who do chose to use the service will not be reimbursed. The university recommended those who need to travel use a local taxi service or Lyft instead.

