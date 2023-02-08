UW Carbone Cancer Center hosts breakthrough breast cancer vaccine trial

UW Carbone Cancer Center is one of three research institutions in the United States participating in a breast cancer vaccine clinical trial.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clinical researchers in Madison are behind a breakthrough in breast cancer research.

The trial is testing a vaccine that is designed to prevent the recurrence of triple negative breast cancer. This type of breast cancer has fewer treatment options and accounts for the 10% of breast cancers common in minorities and women under 40.

Participants in the trial must have recovered from triple-negative breast cancer at stages 1-3 in the past three years, according to officials. The trial will help health experts understand how vaccines can strengthen a patient’s immune system to help fight cancer if it returns.

In the next few months, the trial will expand to 30 local participants.

