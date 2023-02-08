Wisconsin Republicans dubious of Biden’s infrastructure plan ahead of Madison visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden addressed the nation for the State of the Union, with topics ranging from national security and foreign affairs, to social security. One of the topics the president touched on, and according to a White House release, the focal point of his speech in Madison on Wednesday: The economy and the Infrastructure Law.

The bipartisan law touches on many areas, including roads and bridges, transportation, and power infrastructure. Political director for the Wisconsin Carpenters Union, Andrew Disch, says the law will bring union jobs to the state.

“What is certain is that this infrastructure bill is going to create jobs,” said Disch. “It’s also going to create apprenticeship opportunities, career pathways.”

He says the projects in multiple fields kick-started by the legislation will open work opportunities and present new openings for the next generation in the workforce.

“It’s also going to open up that career path to folks that want a good paying union job apprenticeship happens on the big projects,” said Disch. “And because this money is going to be distributed all around Wisconsin, it’s gonna create apprenticeship opportunities all around Wisconsin.”

But Republicans in the state have doubts the legislation is actually working for people in the state.

“The one thing the public sees it as is not working; the president’s favorables and unfavorables are upside down in Wisconsin by over 10 points,” said Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming. “I think the public has judged the infrastructure plan and the Biden economy already.”

Schimming went on to say that the law meant to create more jobs, and opportunity is falling short of the mark.

“You have 166 million Americans who are living paycheck to paycheck; that’s not success for Joe Biden,” said Schimming.

President Biden will visit a DeForest training center Wednesday afternoon.

