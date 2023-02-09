A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

(WIBW-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities.

The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin.

For Madison, that means the one on the city’s far east side, in the 4200 block of Lien Road, will close. Shoppers at that store will have to drive literally to the other end of town to find a Bed Bath and Beyond, with the only other store being on the western edge of Madison, near Middleton.

CityAddress
Grand Chute4721 W. Grande Market Drive
Kenosha450 Green Bay Road
Madison4275 Lien Road
Wausau3575 Rib Mountain Drive

Across the country, the company put 150 more locations on the chopping block.

According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet. That includes the remaining 50 standalone Harmon Face Value Stores, which sells beauty and household products. The company said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond also said in the filing that it expects sales at stores opened at least a year to be down anywhere from 30% to 40% during its first fiscal quarter, with “sequential quarterly improvement after that.”

In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later, it said it was in default on its loans and didn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

