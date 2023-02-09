Flags to half-staff Monday for fallen Milwaukee officer

A U.S. flag at half staff.
A U.S. flag at half staff.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday to honor Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty early Tuesday morning, Gov. Tony Evers indicated on Twitter.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon when the governor retweeted a Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel story that revealed details about Jerving’s funeral and a vigil for him.

“Officer Jerving was a devoted officer who proudly served his city, having spent most of his life wanting to become an officer. By all accounts, he was a dedicated and distinguished public servant who demonstrated exemplary courage, and his passing is an exceptional loss for the city of Milwaukee and our state,” Gov. Evers said.

Milwaukee Police Dept. officer Peter Jerving died after being shot by a suspect on Tuesday,...
Milwaukee Police Dept. officer Peter Jerving died after being shot by a suspect on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.(Milwaukee Sheriff's Office)

Jerving, 37, died early Monday morning after police officers responded to detain the suspect in a robbery that occurred the previous day, the Milwaukee Police Dept. explained.

When Jerving caught up with him, a struggle ensued, during which both men were shot. Jerving was taken to the hospital where he later died, while the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jerving had four years of experience with the Milwaukee Police Department, the chief said.

“Kathy and I join Wisconsinites across our state in continuing to keep Officer Jerving’s parents, loved ones, and friends and colleagues, including the Milwaukee Police Department, as well as the entire city of Milwaukee, in our hearts and prayers as we mourn his tragic death,” Evers added.

