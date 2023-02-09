FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain switching to snow

Rain to snow by late morning

Heaviest snow: 9 AM - 2 PM

Quieter into weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will move in from the south today. This low will bring accumulating snow to most of southern Wisconsin. The system’s moisture content is slightly lower than previous models indicated, so snow totals have been cut back slightly. The heaviest band of snow will produce 4 to 6 inches of accumulation. The First Alert Weather day remains as hazardous travel conditions are expected throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6:00 pm for much of southern Wisconsin. As the low exits to the east today, snow will taper off and come to an end later this afternoon.

Dry and quiet weather will be seen for Friday and through the weekend. Skies will become mostly sunny Friday as high pressure takes over. Cooler temperatures will be seen on Friday with a warming trend through the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. High: 35. Wind: NE 10-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 15. Wind: NW 10-20.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 28.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 39.

