FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain switching to snow

Give yourself time to commute
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain to snow by late morning
  • Heaviest snow: 9 AM - 2 PM
  • Quieter into weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will move in from the south today. This low will bring accumulating snow to most of southern Wisconsin. The system’s moisture content is slightly lower than previous models indicated, so snow totals have been cut back slightly. The heaviest band of snow will produce 4 to 6 inches of accumulation. The First Alert Weather day remains as hazardous travel conditions are expected throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6:00 pm for much of southern Wisconsin. As the low exits to the east today, snow will taper off and come to an end later this afternoon.

Dry and quiet weather will be seen for Friday and through the weekend. Skies will become mostly sunny Friday as high pressure takes over. Cooler temperatures will be seen on Friday with a warming trend through the weekend.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Today: Cloudy with snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. High: 35. Wind: NE 10-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 15. Wind: NW 10-20.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 28.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 39.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Heavy, wet snow expected to begin in the early morning hours
WATCH LIVE: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A snowy day ahead
First Alert Day for Thursday 2/9
FIRST ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
Some will see more rain than snow
ALERT DAY: Wet, heavy snow arrives Thursday
First Alert Day
Calm Before The Next Storm