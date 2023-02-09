I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A toppled tractor-trailer has blocked all northbound lanes of I-39/90, near the U.S. 12/18 interchange.

WisDOT reports the northbound lanes of the interstate are closed after the Co. Hwy. N interchange.

One of its nearby traffic cameras shows a gray tanker semi rolled onto its passenger side with its trailer stretched down the embankment.

The alert from WisDOT estimates the interstate may be closed for several hours.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

