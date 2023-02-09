Ice Castles in Lake Geneva closes after short season

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WMTV) - After just a three-day season, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva have shut down for the winter.

Organizers explained in a Facebook post Thursday that Mother Nature has not cooperated over the last three days, causing the castle to melt “beyond repair.”

Anyone with tickets to the attraction should receive an email about details to receive a refund.

The opening date for the Ice Castles was delayed this year after warmer than typical temperatures in January melted the work first done by crews. The castles were supposed to open the final weekend of January.

The Ice Castles ended up opening for the 2023 season on Feb. 4 to a sold-out crowd. The visitors included families from Wisconsin and Illinois who said it’s a fun way to spend time during unpredictable winter weather.

