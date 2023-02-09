Janesville police warn Hummer driver was impersonating an officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department is warning people about someone who was allegedly impersonating an officer when he attempted to pull over a woman on Wednesday evening.

According to the police department, the woman became suspicious about the black Hummer SUV pulled behind her with red and blue lights flashing around 5:30 p.m. while she was on Center Ave., near Rockport Rd.

Concerned that the Hummer was not actually a law enforcement vehicle, she called the Rock Co. Communications Center where a dispatcher confirmed she was not being pulled over.

The JPD statement reminded drivers to call 911 if they suspect the person trying to pull them over is not really an officer. A dispatcher will be able to verify if they are actually being stopped.

“Do not stop your vehicle or get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer,” JPD urged. “Report anything suspicious to police, don’t wait to make a report.”

The police department is now trying to locate the person who was driving the Hummer. JPD is asking anyone with information to call 608-755-3100 or 608-757-2277. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

