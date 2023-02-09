Madison declares snow emergency; plans citywide plow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – It did not take long Wednesday morning for the snow to pile high enough to trigger a citywide plow in Madison.

The early morning rain turned to heavy snow shortly before 9 a.m. Within two or three hours, more than three inches had fallen crossing the threshold where the city moves from plowing just the main routes to covering all streets.

Around 12:40 p.m., the city’s Streets Division made it official. The citywide plow will start around 3 p.m. which coincides with when the winter weather system will have mostly moved out of the Madison area. Throughout the night and up until that time, crews focused on keeping the city’s main arteries clear as blankets of snow reduced visibility at some points to nearly zero.

An entire citywide plow usually takes around 12-14 hours, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained. He predicted plows will have made at least one pass on every Madison road by Friday evening.

“Travel remains difficult at best as the fast-falling and wet snows created very slick roadways,” Romines wrote. “If you must be on the roads this afternoon, use caution and make good choices.”

Thursday’s snowfall also led the city to declare a snow emergency, which includes restrictions on parking to offer plows a chance to clear the streets more quickly and more thoroughly. Drivers are asked to find off-street parking, if possible. Those who cannot, should follow alternate side parking rules. That would mean parking on the even numbered side of the road on Thursday night.

Also, anyone who takes out their trash or recycling for the morning will need to avoid putting them in the street gutters, as that will make it harder for the plows to get through.

