Madison plows ready for morning commute snowfall

City of Madison Streets Division plow.
City of Madison Streets Division plow.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Ahead of expected a heavy, swift snowfall Thursday, Madison Streets Division crews are preparing to service the main roadways as needed for the duration of the storm.

Streets Division crews will be dispatched to service the main roads as snow begins to stick to the roads, officials said Wednesday.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines noted drivers should anticipate difficult driving conditions as the snow is expected to fall fast, accumulate quickly, and be dense, making roads slick and slushy. These conditions are similar to our first major snowfall of the season in December making for slick roads.

Future updates about operations will be announced if a citywide plowing has been declared in response to this storm. Streets Division staff will be monitoring the roads and the weather carefully, to sign up for snow plow updates see here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Heavy, wet snow expected to begin in the early morning hours
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A snowy day ahead
Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) shoots on Penn State's Michael Henn (24) during the first half of...
Hepburn scores 19, Wisconsin tops Penn State 79-74 in OT
From parents to school board members, the announcement of the Madison Metropolitan School...
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent
Fresh from his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden rallied supporters in Wisconsin...
Biden rallies workers in Wisconsin after big speech