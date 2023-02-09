Madison plows ready for morning commute snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Ahead of expected a heavy, swift snowfall Thursday, Madison Streets Division crews are preparing to service the main roadways as needed for the duration of the storm.

Streets Division crews will be dispatched to service the main roads as snow begins to stick to the roads, officials said Wednesday.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines noted drivers should anticipate difficult driving conditions as the snow is expected to fall fast, accumulate quickly, and be dense, making roads slick and slushy. These conditions are similar to our first major snowfall of the season in December making for slick roads.

Future updates about operations will be announced if a citywide plowing has been declared in response to this storm. Streets Division staff will be monitoring the roads and the weather carefully, to sign up for snow plow updates see here.

