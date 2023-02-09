Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A trio of teens were arrested in connection with a string of crimes that stretched into last year, the Madison Police Department alleged in a Wednesday statement announcing their arrests.

Their arrests occurred after a months-long investigation by multiple agencies, including MPD’s Summer Strategic Plan Stolen Auto Group and Burglary Crime Unit and other area law enforcement agencies, the police dept. explained. They had teamed up to investigate multiple burglary, stolen vehicle, and fraud cases. MPD did not list all the incidents the agencies have linked to the suspects, but at least one occurred in mid-October, its report showed.

While all three of the teens were allegedly tied to at least some of the crimes, the MPD statement did not indicate whether or not investigators suspect anyone else may be involved.

One of the 17-year-olds taken into custody was booked on seven burglary counts, along with three more for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and a single allegation of identity theft. The other 17-year-old faces a pair of burglary counts, while an 18-year-old is accused of felony escape, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and identity theft.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operator of 20+ Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant will open a new location in the Madison area.
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
UW-Platteville
UW-Platteville wrestling team looks for answers behind coaching changes
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side

Latest News

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
Marquette's Emily La Chapell reacts during after an NCAA college basketball game against UConn...
UConn women lose 2nd straight game for 1st time since 1993
The latest projected snow totals for Feb. 9, 2023. Updated at 6:00 a.m.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - A snowy day ahead
City of Madison Streets Division plow.
Madison plows ready for morning commute snowfall