Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A trio of teens were arrested in connection with a string of crimes that stretched into last year, the Madison Police Department alleged in a Wednesday statement announcing their arrests.

Their arrests occurred after a months-long investigation by multiple agencies, including MPD’s Summer Strategic Plan Stolen Auto Group and Burglary Crime Unit and other area law enforcement agencies, the police dept. explained. They had teamed up to investigate multiple burglary, stolen vehicle, and fraud cases. MPD did not list all the incidents the agencies have linked to the suspects, but at least one occurred in mid-October, its report showed.

While all three of the teens were allegedly tied to at least some of the crimes, the MPD statement did not indicate whether or not investigators suspect anyone else may be involved.

One of the 17-year-olds taken into custody was booked on seven burglary counts, along with three more for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, and a single allegation of identity theft. The other 17-year-old faces a pair of burglary counts, while an 18-year-old is accused of felony escape, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and identity theft.

