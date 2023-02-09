Milwaukee Bucks acquire Jae Crowder in trade with Nets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Bucks traded for Crowder in exchange for five second-round picks in the draft.

The forward was part of a blockbuster trade between the Nets and Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant. The Nets then traded Crowder to the Bucks.

Crowder, 32, was the Big East Player of the Year in his senior year at Marquette University.

