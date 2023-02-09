Officials warn of scam caller impersonating Sun Prairie PD officer

(WHSV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County woman reportedly lost $3,500 after a scam caller claimed to be a local police officer seeking a payment to avoid criminal charges, authorities stated Thursday.

The caller, who was impersonating a Sun Prairie Police Department officer, said that the town of Bristol woman had been subpoenaed and that she needed to pay up or face charges. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office said that the woman initially paid more than $7,000 through two different payment sharing apps and was able to cancel a portion of the transaction after discovering it was a scam by calling the police department.

The Sun Prairie Police Dept. told residents it has received reports from several people that have received similar calls, with the scam caller asserting that victims need a payment in order for the victim to avoid being charged or to fulfill a warrant.

The police department assured people that it would never call them over the phone or send an email asking for money.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fraud.

Anyone who thinks they received a suspicious phone call was encouraged to hang up and call SPPD’s non-emergency phone number directly at 608-837-7336 to verify the information, or any local law enforcement agency.

