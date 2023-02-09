Two Janesville women arrested after shots fired

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Two Janesville women were arrested after an off-duty police officer heard gunshots ring out following a disturbance late Wednesday night, the Janesville Police Department reported.

According to its statement, Janesville police officers were called around 11 p.m. to the 200 block of W Milwaukee St. for a disturbance. When they arrived, police were told two women were arguing with the bartender and escorted out of the facility by staff members.

The off-duty officer had been driving past that block when she heard multiple shots being fired, the report stated. Shell casings were found in a nearby parking lot, the police department continued, adding that the two suspects ran into an apartment in the 300 block of Dodge St. where they were later found and arrested. JPD officers obtained a warrant and searched the apartment, allegedly finding a firearm and THC.

Both women were booked into the Rock Co. jail on multiple counts each.

