UW Health reminds residents to consider heart health in the snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health experts are reminding people to shovel this wet, heavy snow with caution.

Dr. Agnieszka Silbert, a cardiologist at UW Health, said shoveling heavy snow can be a big challenge for your heart and your body, especially if you live a more sedentary lifestyle. The cold temperatures are also a factor.

“It’s really a perfect storm because you have very cold weather which causes your body to react to it by constricting the vessels,” Silbert said. “And at the same time you are asking the heart to work harder. The blood pressure goes up. The heart rate goes up.”

She added there is about a 34% increase in the chances of having a heart attack while shoveling.

“It’s an observed phenomenon. The importance of this is that, again, we don’t recognize this snow shoveling as a heavy exercise. We see it as a necessity, let’s just go get it done. Well, in the reality, people who are above the age of 40 have to really think about it twice,” she said.

Silbert added people who are under the age of 40 and have multiple medical problems or a really sedentary lifestyle should also thing twice about it too before they go out and shovel the heavy snow.

“So if you are doing heavy exercises every day, then shoveling the snow probably is not going to be such a burden on your body as for somebody who has more of a sedentary lifestyle,” Silbert said.

Dr. Silbert said you can burn about 200 calories per half hour shoveling snow.

February is American Hearth Month, putting a spotlight on the number one killer of women in the U.S.: Heart disease.

