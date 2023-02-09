Wisconsin DHS launches campaign to crack down on underage tobacco sales

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a public education campaign emphasizing 21 as the minimum age to buy tobacco and vape products.

The campaign came after a recent statewide assessment by Synar Surveys that uncovered the retailer violation rate for underage sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapes. The 2022 violation rate was 11.9%, nearly double the pre-pandemic rate of 5.5%, according to DHS.

Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said that around 7,900 Wisconsin residents die from preventable tobacco-related diseases annually.

“Young people can become addicted before they are old enough to understand the risks,” Standridge said. “Following the Tobacco 21 law can save lives.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.