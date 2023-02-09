Wisconsin DHS launches campaign to crack down on underage tobacco sales

(MGN Online / Pixabay)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a public education campaign emphasizing 21 as the minimum age to buy tobacco and vape products.

The campaign came after a recent statewide assessment by Synar Surveys that uncovered the retailer violation rate for underage sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vapes. The 2022 violation rate was 11.9%, nearly double the pre-pandemic rate of 5.5%, according to DHS.

Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge said that around 7,900 Wisconsin residents die from preventable tobacco-related diseases annually.

“Young people can become addicted before they are old enough to understand the risks,” Standridge said. “Following the Tobacco 21 law can save lives.”

