Wisconsin Republicans push back on Biden’s speech in the Badger State

By Tyler Peters
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Republicans are pushing back against President Biden following his speech at the LiUNA Training Center in Deforest Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, United States Sen. Ron Johnson said “Wisconsin will always welcome Wisconsin will always welcome (the president), but it would be nice if he was honest about how much harm his policies have done to Wisconsinites and America. Americans didn’t buy his spin last night. The Wisconsin people won’t buy it today.”

Despite Biden arguing there are lower unemployment numbers and declining gas prices, Republican Part of Dane County Chair Scott Grabins contended that Wisconsin’s economy hasn’t improved because of the Biden Administration’s polices. Instead, Grabins said it’s a result of Biden inheriting a nation coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really not looking at apples to apples comparisons,” Biden said. “We’re talking about an economy after the pandemic, where people who were out of work. We had stimulus and other incentives for people not to go back to work. And certainly now that they started to go back, we we have some more (workers). It’s really a remnant of coming out of the pandemic.”

Grabins said he believes Biden is not working with the GOP in a fair and honest way but appreciates him bringing national attention to Wisconsin.

